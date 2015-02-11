This $800,000 San Francisco apartment comes with a year of free Uber rides

The San Francisco real estate market is tough, but a new listing wants to make it a little bit easier on you by offering a very interesting perk.

According to the listing, “the Marina Chateaux” is a one-bedroom home with a great location and plenty of closet space. It’s on the market for $US799,000.

At the very end of the description, the listing adds that there’s one more special perk to buying this apartment: “* BONUS FEATURE- 1 year of Unlimited UBER rides (inquire for details)”

Details on the Uber offer are scarce, but the apartment does look nice.

There are dark hardwood floors and large windows that look out over the Marina district.

The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances.

And the bedroom is airy and spacious.

The bathroom also has some interesting tilework.







