This Romanian salt mine is now an incredible, underground amusement park

An ancient salt mine in Romania’s notorious Transylvania region has been transformed into an epic, subterranean amusement park. After almost 2,000 years of mining activity, the cavernous space is now home to a Ferris wheel, mini golf, and even row boats. Sure beats Disney.
Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and Jeremy Dreyfuss
