New Jersey Police Shut Down Highway Because Of An RV Dangling From An Overpass

The New Jersey State Police have shut down a portion of a highway because part of an RV is hanging from an overpass.
They tweeted this incredible photo:
No one was injured in the accident and the highway will be closed for a few hours for cleanup, the State Police tweeted.
The camper was being towed by a pickup truck. It’s not clear what caused the crash, according to Fox News in New York.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.