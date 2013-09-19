New Jersey Police Shut Down Highway Because Of An RV Dangling From An Overpass

The New Jersey State Police have shut down a portion of a highway because part of an RV is hanging from an overpass.

They tweeted this incredible photo:

No one was injured in the accident and the highway will be closed for a few hours for cleanup, the State Police tweeted.

The camper was being towed by a pickup truck. It’s not clear what caused the crash, according to Fox News in New York.

