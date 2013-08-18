This Russian Burger King Ad Says Whoppers Are Better Than Opiates

There are some pretty strange foreign ads out there, but this Russian Burger King commercial might take the cake.

The spot shows a Whopper smashing a poppy (from which opiates … like, you know, heroin … are derived) with the voiceover: “This is a poppy. It was popular once, but now its time has passed.”

Because Whoppers are better than narcotics?

The ad was pulled from television, but Burger King Russia posted the commercial on its YouTube page. Ad Age translated its message to: “Banned from major Russian television channels. We have decided to publish it in the official YouTube channel of order so that everyone could see what you see on TV.”

Considering current debates that fast foods do have addictive qualities and are bad for your body, it’s kind of a strange marketing strategy to compare a burger to an actual drug. But that’s just our take.

Watch the spot below:

