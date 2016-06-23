This Russian AI robot appears determined to break out of its laboratory

Now all it needs is a comical accent. Picture: TriStar

A Russian robot made a run from its research lab for the second time in a week.

There are sceptics who say Promobot IR77’s “escape” is a publicity stunt, but its creators say they’ve been testing the robot’s new positioning system.

If it’s not staged, all seems to be working well. The AI bot is designed to be able to move around, avoid collisions and learn from its experiences.

But if a gate is left open, as it was last week, inevitably Promobot will find its way out.

And 50 metres into the street, where it lost power and “partially paralysed traffic”. Promobot has pics, which naturally aroused suspicions:

But then it happened again, which prompted Promobot co-founder Oleg Kivokurtsev to admit to The Mirror: “I think we might have to dismantle it”.

Here’s the moment AI met the cyber police:

Kivokurtsev said they had reprogrammed IR77 twice and that previous robots in the series were “well behaved”. In a blog post on the escape, he said the fact no one was injured and no property damaged was proof Promobot’s navigation system worked as intended.

“We are currently working on third-generation robots which we plan to launch in autumn,” Kivokurtsev explained. “This is why we have given all the robots artificial intelligence (AI).”

Promobot can also engage with people via the large screen on its chest, answer questions and remember every person it meets.

And if the European Parliament gets its way, Promobot may be able to fight Kivokurtsev’s motion to have it dismantled, sue for compensation, and live out it’s life on a fat pension.

Gizmodo yesterday noticed a draft motion put before the EP on May 31, for a resolution “with recommendations to the Commission on Civil Law Rules on Robotics”.

It’s got a ways to go, but it’s a clear example of how lawmakers are feeling about AI and where it’s headed, soon.

One passage in the draft says it’s important to recognise that within decades, “AI might surpass human intellectual capacity in a manner which, if not prepared for, could pose a challenge to humanity’s capacity to control its own creation”.

Recognising that robots should soon be recognised as “electronic persons”, the proposal asks parliamentarians to consider robots’ rights and their owners’ obligation to pay social security for any robots they own.

The draft report can be read here.

