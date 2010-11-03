NASA Will Save $149.5 Billion Sending A Robot Instead Of A Human To The Moon

Photo: NASA.gov
NASA is cooking up a plan to send a humanoid robot to the moon within about three years, the New York Times reports.Since the Obama Administration scrapped plans to send humans back to the moon for its $150 billion price tag, some NASA engineers came up with a way to send the Robonaut for about $450 million.
The Robonaut will get its space legs tomorrow when it blasts of on space shuttle Discovery for a mission on the International Space Station.
Bon voyage.
