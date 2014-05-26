This Ripped Piece Of Paper With The Word 'The' Written On It Is Selling For Over $20,000

Tearing off a bit of paper and writing the word ‘The’ on it is proving to be a lucrative idea for one Ebayer.

A ripped piece of paper with the word ‘The’ handwritten on it has been listed for sale on Ebay with the current highest bid over $20,000.

Bidding opened on the torn piece of paper at 0.99 cents last week and is due to close on Thursday.

As of this morning there has been 78 bids, the highest $20,700.00, with four contenders placing $10,000-plus bids.

Handwritten with blue ballpoint pen, the seller describes the piece of white paper as “versatile” and asks potential buyers not to waste his time with silly questions.

While none of the other items pictured in the ad are included, postage is free.

Here is the item description.

I am selling the word “The”. Handwritten with blue ballpoint pen, on a torn piece of Reflex A4 paper, this versatile word can be used in literally thousands of sentences. For example: “The dogs have escaped again” “I will buy some meat from The local deli” Image: Ebay. “What’s The time?” Ideal for any situation, this fun-loving item fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, wallet, or purse. Looks great sitting on a MacBook Pro, and emits a mysterious beauty when leaning against sea shells. It’s the quintessential addition to any pot plant. And if your piano needs decorating, this word is likely to create a poor-to-mediocre vibe for onlookers, when they see it placed on your instrument. Can be used to wipe the fog from a snorkel and is timeless when placed in a puppy & bunny rabbit scenario. It’s a popular word for the whole family. Image: Ebay. Bidding will begin at 0.99 cents. And no other items from the photos will be included with this word. Don’t waste my time with any ridiculous questions. Free postage included.

