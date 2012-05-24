This RIDICULOUS Graphic Shows How Messy Mobile Marketing Is Right Now

Last week, readers went gaga over a graphic that breaks down the ludicrously complicated marketing environment of social media.



Today, we present another mindboggling chart from Luma Partners which explains the complex world of mobile marketing. (Luma is a boutique investment bank that provides advice to media and tech companies.)

From the agencies to trading desks, aggregators, VoIPs, DSPs, SSPs (and a bunch of other acronyms), here’s how mobile ads get from the marketer to the consumer.

You can click to enlarge, but that might not help the uninitiated:

Photo: LUMAscape

