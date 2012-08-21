American Eagle Is Expected To Dominate Back-To-School Shopping

Photo: Stephen Chernin / AP

Back-to-school season is the second-most important time of the year for retailers, besides the holidays. And one teen apparel retailer is expected to stand above the rest: American Eagle Outfitters.



The company’s had great results since former Levi’s executive Robert Hansen took over last year. Sales and margins are both doing great.

Dorothy Lakner, an analyst at Caris & Company, gave us a few reasons why American Eagle will have a great back-to-school season:

American Eagle has an awesome product assortment, Lakner said. For girls, American Eagle has more dresses, skirts and accessories, unlike competitors Abercrombie & Fitch and Aeropostle.

The brand isn’t relying on crazy promotional pricing. Lakner points out that while the retailer had an annual event advertising denim, much of its products are actually selling for full-price.

American Eagle is doing plenty of additional marketing. In its heyday, the retailer was featured on the teen show Dawson’s Creek. When cast members, including Katie Holmes, wore AE’s clothes, teens flocked to the store. Lakner expects we might see similar efforts this season that could propel the chain’s popularity.

Overall, American Eagle is best-poised to win the back-to-school battle.

