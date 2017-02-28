This retailer has started selling 200Mbps broadband -- double the speed of anyone else on the NBN network

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Brisbane internet service provider SkyMesh has launched NBN plans with download speeds of 200Mbps — double the level of what is publicised on the NBN website.

The three new plans, launched last week, are 200Mbps download and upload; 200Mbps down and 100Mbps up; and 100Mbps down and 100Mbps up. These products are only available to customers connected with fibre-to-the-premises, as this is the only configuration that would be capable of delivering such speeds.

The NBN website only refers to 25Mbps, 50Mbps and 100Mbps tiers for customers to choose from.

Business Insider understands SkyMesh’s 200Mbps NBN plans are the first on the market to exceed 100Mbps.

“As far as we know, no other NBN RSP [retail service provider] offers plans like these,” said SkyMesh managing director Paul Rees.

He added that there are internet service providers that operate their own non-NBN infrastructure that offer speeds faster than 100Mbps, such as Node 1 in Western Australia. Business Insider reported last week that Spirit Telecom was connecting its own fibre to Melbourne’s Eureka Tower to offer its residents 200Mbps.

At 200Mbps, it would take just 64 seconds to download 1.5GB, which is equivalent to an hour-long high-definition television show.

Speed tests posted on the Whirlpool forum showed one user achieving 142.9Mbps down and an astounding 182Mbps up.

Speed test on SkyMesh’s 200Mbps product. (Source: buba013, Whirlpool)

The NBN is capable of delivering up to gigabit (1000Mbps) speeds but until SkyMesh’s new plans this month, retailers had only performed testing through such pipes and not offered it commercially to the public.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s figures for the quarter ending December 2016 showed Telstra, TPG, Optus and other retailers had put 67 trial premises on 250Mbps, three people were testing 500Mbps and a lucky 17 were on 1000Mbps — ten times the theoretical fastest NBN speed that most Australians have access to.

SkyMesh is offering its new plans by buying 250Mbps and 500Mbps products from the NBN and speed-limiting to 200Mbps for sale to the public. The blinding speeds don’t come cheap, with the 200/100 plan starting at $229.95 and the 200/200 product starting at $269.95 per month.

