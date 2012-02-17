This Restaurant's 'Triple Bypass Burger' Almost Killed A Guy

Photo: Flickr, CC / EJH

Heart Attack Grill, a Las Vegas based heart-attack-themed restaurant, saw the danger of its brand coming true yesterday as a man consuming a “triple bypass burger” actually suffered a heart attack.The man, who can now testify if the burger is indeed “worth dying for,” as the chain claims, survived the attack, reported Eric Pfeiffer for Yahoo! news.



According to Jon Basso, the owner of the establishment, the restaurant’s theme also affected bystanders reaction to today’s events:

“I actually felt horrible for the gentleman because the tourists were taking photos of him as if it were some type of stunt. Even with our own morbid sense of humour, we would never pull a stunt like that.”

The restaurant is set up as a cardiac wing of the hospital, with female staff sporting nurse uniforms and male staff playing the role of doctors. All patrons are welcomed to weigh in and if they tip the scales at more than 350 pounds they eat for free. The restaurant’s menu lists flatliner fries, single- , double-, triple-, and quadruple- bypass burgers.

