This Reddit thread tries to explain why Australia's internet sucks

It’s no secret that Australia’s internet speeds are some of the worst in the developed world. But “why is this not cause for revolution?” one international Reddit user has asked.

The thread itself has proved to be very popular, garnering over 4000 up votes and making it to the front page of the site. There are both some great answers that help to explain it really clearly, while others are pretty laughable.

chucklesMtheThird (alleged telco engineer) said:

“TLDR; Telstra is shitty Australian Comcast (only if they were working closely with the government to direct policy direction to their benefit, at the expense of everyone else ever). Imagine if the USPS [US Postal Service] when they were first created way back when….adopted as part of their services, the telegraph, as well as telegram and package delivery. Then imagine them building out a phone network, and operating phones through the entire nation. Then imagine them building out data networks with dialup capability, and eventually DSL and Cable internet. Now imagine if USPS was sold to private market. This is how Telstra came to be. Now all the USPS executives are ex-gov people who are in-the-know, in the boys clubs and whatnot, so they still hold political clout. Imagine what policy direction can be had. Australia.”

iAm_FayyTH added:

“Our previous government (Labour Party/Leftish Wing) had organized plans and funding for what we call the ‘NBN’, which was a fibre network that would replace the current copper services. They were removed from government mid project, and the new government (Called the Liberal Party, but actually a very conservative party) was elected partly on the platform of removing the funding for this system and preventing any further work being done on it, as the network has already been partially installed. This platform was used for two reasons – firstly, many of the Liberal Party’s supporters are of an older demographic that see the internet as a trivial, recreational tool and not as a vital piece of infrastructure for the future growth of this country’s business enterprise. This also won over other swing voters in this area as part of the party’s larger running platform of achieving a budget surplus again.”

Interestingly, Spledidfd believes Australia’s low pay TV uptake played a big part:

“Cable tv was never really popular in Australia, so high speed networks were never widespread (the majority of people who did get pay tv got it via satellite). This means, from an internet point of view, it has been ADSL or nothing for the past decade for the vast majority of Australians. Add to this that Australia’s telecommunications networks routinely cover very large areas and speeds below 10Mbps are usual. The government has recently invested heavily in replacing moat of the copper network with fiber which promises to fix a lot of these speed issues. Of course the reality is that the rollout is very slow, so it will be a long time waiting for some people.”

Ahh, S3V9 seems to have some kind of resentment against a couple of blokes:

“Because the c***s in the suits don’t give a f**k. We’ve had two gutless c***s who decided to completely reinvent the f**king infrastructure, but then just decided to “f**k it, lets keep going the way we are” and you know why? Because they are all f**king wankers. We have shitty services everywhere and the pricks just don’t care.”

And one user even had a solution to solve Australia’s copper woes:

“In Scandinavia we are forced to use fiber because some eastern europeans come and steal all our copper wires and sell them as scrap. I recommend inviting/importing some Eastern Europeans to Australia and let them sort this mess out.”

If you’re interested in reading the rest, you can jump on the thread here.

