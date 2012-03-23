Apple Has Applied For A Patent On An Amazing Universal Television Remote

A new Apple patent application has surfaced, giving us a look at what might be the last television remote control you’ll ever need, reports Patently Apple.



Instead of going through an obnoxious configuration process based on television brand and model, the patent suggests that the device could just take a photograph of your television and configure itself based on what the TV looks like.

Nice!

