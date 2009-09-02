This Real Estate Could Literally Kill You

The worst may be over, but real estate is still a dangerous area play around int. And this building, at 325 5th Ave., could literally kill you. A glass panel from the building literally fell off one of the balconies — fortunately it didn’t shred any poor passers by to ribbons. That’s why all the balconies are now covered in black protective mesh.

