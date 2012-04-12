Remember The Hand Model Who Poked The Pillsbury Dough Boy?

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

Of course, you’d probably remember his cute little face over her intruding finger, but Jackie Dunphy’s claim to fame as a hand model was poking the stomach of the Pillsbury Doughboy. Hands age, however, and while she still models semi-regularly, she now works as a saleswoman at Corcoran Group in East Hampton.



Dunphy is just one of the many real estate brokers who have had really interesting first careers featured in a New York Times article by Elizabeth A. Harris.

Others include Terrence Harding, a vice president at Corcoran, once named Kleptomaniac, who used to run with Junior M.A.F.I.A., the rap group of Notorious B.I.G.; Fredrik Eklund, who acted as a gay-porn star before becoming a broker at Prudential Douglas Elliman; and Haviland Morris, who now works at Halstead Property but worked for 25 years as an actress, appearing in the movie Sixteen Candles.

