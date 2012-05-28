This Rare Video Shows How Your iPhone Gets Made

Ever wonder how your iPhone was put together?



One Chinese reporter got an extremely rare behind-the-scenes look at how workers at Foxconn, Apple’s manufacturing partner, assemble the phone at its manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou, China.

The video offers perhaps the most comprehensive snapshot yet of what goes into making one of the most popular smartphones in the world.

Via iMore.com

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

