The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night in cloase game that ended in a shootout.

One fan was obviously not impressed though. Al Bello of Getty Images captured this photo of a fan completely uninterested while players are battling over the puck just on the other side of the glass:

