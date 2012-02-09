This R-Rated Movie Just Became The Biggest Video-On-Demand Title Ever

Photo: Universal Pictures

Not only is the hilarious “Bridesmaids” the highest-grossing-R-rated female comedy of all time, but it’s also the most-ordered video-on-demand (VOD) film. The Universal Pictures comedy has brought in $24 million to date according to Rentrak’s OnDemand Essentials. Worldwide, the film grossed over $288 million.



There were rumbles of a potential sequel to the two-time Oscar nominated film; however, Kristen Wiig squashed any rumours last month.

“We’re not planning on doing one,” she told E! Online. “We had a special time making the first one, but we’re really excited to try something else.”

