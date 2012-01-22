This Quiet American City Has The Highest Per-Capita GDP In The World

The Brookings Institution is out with a new report titled Global Metro Monitor 2011, which offers various rankings and analysis of the world’s 200 largest metropolitian economies. It includes its popular list of the fastest growing cities in the world.



Another interesting list ranks metropolitan areas by per-capita GDP. Many might be surprised that the city with the top ranking wasn’t one of the big bustling cities like New York or San Francisco.

Rather, it was Hartford, Connecticut. Also known as the insurance capital of the world, it’s also only the third largest city in its state.

Here’s a table of Brookings’ top 20 and bottom 20 metropolitan areas as measured by per-capita GDP.

Photo: Brookings Institution

