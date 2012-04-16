This PSA Urging Senior Citizens To Have Safe Sex Will Haunt Your Dreams—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DDB New York hates to break it to you, but senior citizens have sex. A lot. In all sorts of crazy positions. But just because no one can get pregnant, doesn’t mean that that couples shouldn’t wrap it up. According to the above ad for Safe Sex 4 Seniors, in the past 5 years, the rate of STDs among active seniors

has risen over 70 per cent. So no matter the geriatric Kama Sutra position, Grandpa needs to wear a condom.

In an attempt to compete with radio’s $17 billion ad market, the New York Times reports that Pandora is courting local advertisers with the pitch that it knows the sex, age, and location of every listener—meaning that its targeted advertising is far more valuable than spending on the radio. Local advertising could be the future of streaming radio.

PETA has put Playboy Bunny Sheridyn Fisher in a lettuce bikini for its new ad campaign.

Uh oh, magazine ad page sales have declined 8.2 per cent from where they were last year.

After 13 months, the U.S. Postal Service is still in the midst of a creative review of ad agencies. The post office lost $3.3 billion in Q1 so, as Adweek put it, this is the least of its problems.

Creative Artist Agency’s Chipotle ad won a Grandy, getting $50,000 that will be donated to the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation.

Mountain Dew is buying more national television space to reach a broader audience with its new campaign. The tagline: “This is how we Dew.”

After almost six years, Matt Kuttan has left Saatchi & Saatchi X. He was a group creative director.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.