This Prostate Cancer Gene Is 17 Times More Likely To Kill You, Says Researchers

Australian researchers have discovered a gene in men that could identify whether they are more likely to die from the disease.

Researchers from Monash University in Melbourne have found that intraductal carcinoma of the prostate, or IDC-P, makes a male 17 times more likely to die from the disease.

The gene is believed to be more common in men who have a family history of prostate cancer.

Professor Mark Frydenberg, president elect of the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand and a member of the research team told The Medical Observer: “If you see someone who otherwise has what appears to be low-grade prostate cancer but part of that cancer is the IDC-P cancer, then that’s not a cancer that should be managed with surveillance. The risk of spread and death is going to be excessively high for that approach.”

Business Insider recently reported that men who eat 10 portions a week of tomatoes have an 18% lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

Lycopene, found in tomatoes and its products, such as tomato juice and baked beans, is an antioxidant which fights off toxins, according to a study published in the medical journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention.

Prostate cancer accounts for about 30% of cancers diagnosed in Australian men each year, and is the second most common cause of death from cancer in men, after lung cancer.

It has been estimated that around 120,000 Australian men are living with prostate cancer, and it is predicted that the number will increase to 267,000 by 2017.

