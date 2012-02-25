This Professional Poker Player Is Selling His Sick 2BR Penthouse For $4 Million, And It Comes With A Slide

Linette Lopez
poker player penthouse

Phil Galfond, a professional online poker player, is leaving New York for Vancouver because of new regulations on online poker, says the Wall Street Journal.

Fair enough, that means someone gets his sweet apartment in the Lower East Side.

The two bedroom (convertible to four), four bathroom penthouse is on sale for $4 million. It has an 18 foot atrium, a wet bar, a game room and two terraces. The building has a pool on the roof. You can check out the listing here, it’s being sold by Core Group agents, Elizabeth Kee and Lindsee Silverstein.

A living room with tons of light

Check out that terrace

Lovely views

Your bedroom

The game room

A lovely white bathroom

This could be a sick office

And of course, the slide

