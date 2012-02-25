This Professional Poker Player Is Selling His Sick 2BR Penthouse For $4 Million, And It Comes With A Slide

Phil Galfond, a professional online poker player, is leaving New York for Vancouver because of new regulations on online poker, says the Wall Street Journal.



Fair enough, that means someone gets his sweet apartment in the Lower East Side.

The two bedroom (convertible to four), four bathroom penthouse is on sale for $4 million. It has an 18 foot atrium, a wet bar, a game room and two terraces. The building has a pool on the roof. You can check out the listing here, it’s being sold by Core Group agents, Elizabeth Kee and Lindsee Silverstein.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.