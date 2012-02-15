This Presentation Is Going To Make The Greeks Wildly Jealous

Photo: AP Images

Ireland’s economic crisis was spurred on by the worst banking crisis in the euro region.Like other “PIIGS” countries it’s had to take crushing austerity measures, but unlike in Greece — where the economy just gets worse and worse — Ireland is on the rebound.



A new presentation by the NTMA (via Lorcan Roche Kelly) shows how well the Irish economy is holding up.

The entire presentation gives a great overview of the Irish economy. But we chose to focus on three sections that show the economic recovery in 2011, how the Irish economy is moving towards competitiveness, and, the developments in its banking sector.

