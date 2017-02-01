This teacher had a brilliant way to welcome students on their first day back at school

Photo: Bowen State School/Facebook

Monday was nerve-racking for many young students heading off to their first day back at school.

One savvy teacher at Bowen State School on Queensland’s far north coast went and beyond to welcome new students and make sure they had a good start to the new school year.

She created an original welcome poem and goodie bag with an eraser, stickers, puzzle, bookmark and sweets for all the students in her year 4 class and posted a photo of it on Facebook, which has since gone viral with over 12,000 likes, 2,000 comments and 30,000 shares.

It reads:

I am so glad that you’re here.

Here is a little goodie bag to kick off the year.

The eraser is remind you that it is ok to make mistakes.

We’ll work and learn together, no matter what it takes.

The stickers mean we’ll stick together and work hard as a team.

The puzzle shows how we fit together, working towards a common theme.

The bookmarks is to show you

You always have a place.

If you ever feel a little lost

We will always help you find your space.

The smarties are to remind you how smart I think you are.

Work hard and do your best

Remember to aim far!

You can check out the original post here.

