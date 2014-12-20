See How Many Of 2014's Biggest Events You Can Spot In This Poster

This year has seen a ton of watershed moments, from Scotland’s historic vote for independence to the moment humans landed a probe on a comet for the first time ever.

In 2014, we also celebrated the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize recipient, poured buckets of ice water over our heads, watched Kim Kardashian try to break the internet, and saw Alex from Target became an online sensation.

Some of the news from 2014 was incredibly sobering. Ebola wreaked havoc in West Africa, Ferguson, Missouri became an epicentre for racial tension, Sony Pictures got hacked in what’s been described as an act of cyber warfare by North Korea.

See how many of 2014’s biggest events you can spot in the infographic below. For a complete list, check out Beutler Ink’s blog.

Here are a few of our favourites:

A Polar Vortex blasted the nation with arctic air.

Thousands protested the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, who were both black, unarmed, and killed by police officers. (Brown was shot, and Garner died after being put in a chokehold.)

Hackers backed by North Korea launched a cyberattack against Sony Pictures in retaliation for “The Interview,” which portrayed the assassination of that country’s dictator.

Gay marriage bans were struck down in a number of states, including South Carolina and Kansas.

Scotland voted against becoming an independent nation.

Malala Yousafzai became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, Emma Watson gave a sensational UN speech on feminism.

Ellen DeGeneres took the most popular selfie of all time.

Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto denied being the creator of Bitcoin.

And South Park character Randy Marsh revealed he is actually singer-songwriter Lorde.

