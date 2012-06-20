A Port Authority Police Sergeant Doubled His Salary With Overtime Pay

Photo: flickr4jazz/Flickr

Port Authority Police Department Sgt. Edwin Rivera is cashing in on overtime hours, so much that the New York Post dubbed him “the Port Authority’s undisputed overtime king.”Rivera earned $273,946 in 2011, including $166,035 in overtime pay — more than double his base salary of $107,911.



Rivera’s duty as sergeant is to oversee police officers working the PATH line. Rivera’s hourly wage is already a nice $51.88, but for overtime hours, that wage increases to $77.82. Overtime pay is 1.5 times a worker’s normal hourly rate if he exceeds 40 hours a week.

Rivera worked 41 extra hours a week on average in 2011 to earn that much overtime pay.

Wait…you’re allowed to work that much? According to New York’s labour laws, you can. And the Port Authority is notorious for granting its sergeants and lieutenants incredulous hours of overtime instead of increasing their base pay or hiring more workers. The Post has even called them out on it.

Rivera has used overtime pay to his advantage in other years, too. Here is a breakdown of his salaries in years past, according to the Post’s research on SeeThroughNY.net:

In 2010, he earned $259,304, including $152,193 in overtime pay.

In 2009, he earned $228,460, including $126,251 in overtime pay.

In 2008, he earned $220,257, including $124,581 in overtime pay.

This year, Rivera has already clocked 888 hours of overtime through the end of May, amounting to $69,164 of overtime pay so far. Looks like the overtime king is on track to earn more than ever this year.

