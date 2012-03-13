This Porsche Racecar Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $4.4 Million

Photo: Gooding and Company

A 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am raked in $4.4 million at a Florida auction over the weekend, making it the most expensive Porsche ever sold.Porsche only built four of these cars, which can go faster than 240 miles per hour. The model was featured in the 1971 Steve McQueen film Le Mans.



According to the Daily Mail, only two of the cars exist in private hands, and they were designed to be raced but were later discontinued because of their unfair speed advantage.

The Porsche just sold at Gooding & Co.’s Amelia Island auction was never raced and belonged to the collection of the late Porsche collector Matthew Drendel.

In total, the sale brought in $36 million, and 70 of the 77 lots sold.

Now take a detailed look at how Pagani’s new $1.4 million Huayra supercar is made >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.