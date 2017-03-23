This Popular Python Coding Course Is Now 95% Off

Picture: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7/ Facebook.

There are over 600 notable programming languages out there, but few are as versatile and user-friendly as Python. This foundational language is perfect for aspiring programmers, and mastering it is even easier with the Python 3 Bootcamp Bundle. Now at a lower sale price, this comprehensive bundle has the training you need to break into the lucrative tech industry.

Boasting 30 hours of training in Python basics and advanced libraries, this bundle is all about getting you familiar with Python from every angle. Jump in, and you’ll get hands-on training you need to start building your own Python projects.

Plus, you tackle advanced concepts like object-oriented programming and web development with Django, so you’ll emerge prepared to write lean, mean code that’s sure to impress employers.

Originally on sale for $65 AUD [$49 USD], the Python 3 Bootcamp Bundle has dropped down to only $55 AUD [$41 USD]. That’s more than 90% off its $1,079 AUD retail price!

