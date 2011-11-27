This Poor Student Built His Girlfriend A Windows Tablet For $125

Photo: CFP

Even if you can’t afford an iPad — or a $200 Kindle Fire tablet — all hope isn’t completely lost. This student, too poor to afford a regular tablet, went out and built one on his own as a present for his girlfriend.Wei Xinlong built a Windows 7-powered tablet that’s about the size of an iPad from an old, used laptop and a few extra parts. Here’s how the whole process went, according to Geek.com:



After reading up on creating a tablet, and watching a number of how-to videos, Wei scoured the Internet and found a laptop used. He bought it for $78 and extracted the processor, motherboard, memory, GPU, and display from it. He then created a new case for the device by hand, carving the required holes to fit it together. The touchscreen and battery were sourced separately and added to the laptop parts, taking the total cost up to $125.

He even covered it with rhinestones.

It’s no iPad, but that’s a pretty small price tag for what eventually became a Windows 7 tablet.

