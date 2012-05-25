This Police Chief Enlisted 10 Officers To Find His Son's Stolen Phone

Photo: City of Berkeley

Michael Meehan, Berkeley Chief of Police, is in hot water for using as many as 10 officers to track down his son’s stolen phone, reports SFGate.The phone was equipped with tracking software, so Meehan and several other officers spent time trying to find the phone.



Four detectives involved were paid two hours of overtime each.

A police report wasn’t filed for the incident.

Meehan is being investigated by a San Francisco law firm, which could cost Berkeley up to $25,000. The city has also hired a public relations firm at a cost of up to $24,000.

Meehan has nothing to say on the matter and his son’s phone is still missing.

