This plus size model has an important message for body shamers on Instagram

@iamiskra / Instagram Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence set up this photoshoot to fight back against body shamers.

Plus-size model Iskra Lawrence found fame by promoting body positivity through social media.

The 25-year-old face of Aerie, a brand widely known for its unretouched ads, refuses to retouch any of her own photos on Instagram.

Lawrence’s unedited pictures have earned her more than 2.3 million followers.

“Instagram has changed my life both personally and professionally,” the model told FEMAIL. “It is has given me a platform to help young women and men who struggle with body-image and self-esteem, which were issues that I dealt with growing up.”

Known to campaign against online body shamers, Lawrence recently released a video to Instagram slamming her haters. “This is for anyone who has ever been called FAT,” she wrote in the post, which features a slow-motion video of the model eating potato chips in her underwear.



She concluded the post with an important reminder that she does not condone binge eating, but eats whatever she wants in moderation and exercises regularly.

She also highlighted the purpose of her video, making her point clear to the Internet trolls. “The message is: Who gives a F what anyone else thinks of you? YOU are the only one who decides your self-worth,” she wrote.

Amen, Lawrence.

NOW WATCH: Look what a world champion pastry chef can do with dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.