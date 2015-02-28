This plane is the face of salvation when you're outgunned in the US Army

When you’re hunkered down behind a sliver of cover taking heavy fire, it seems like there’s no more reassuring sound than the twin engines of the A-10 Thunderbolt screaming in from the distance.

That’s what you think anyway, until you hear the 30mm Gatling gun that can pound out 3,500 rounds per minute at the guys trying to kill you.

Then you know the most reassuring sound you’ll ever hear.

The A-10 is an old plane, that continues to provide air support to ground troops. It has cannon and missiles that can take out a main battle tank in a single shot. But the plane has been a subject of recent controversy, with the Air Force fighting Congress over the military’s plans to phase it out of service. The Air Force wants to get rid of the venerated aircraft, with members of Congress working to keep it flying.

This post was originally by Robert Johnson and Walter Hickey

