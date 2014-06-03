This Pillow Makes Sleeping At Your Desk Comfortable

For those moments when you just want to put your head down on your desk and have a little nap, Studio Banana Things has designed the Ostrich Pillow.

It makes having a nap ‘George Costanza’ style from Seinfeld very easy and a lot more comfortable.

By creating a cosy “micro environment” the company said the Ostrich isn’t a pillow, a cushion, a bed or a snuggie-like garment but a hybrid of all those elements.

It looks like a koala bear shaped sleeping helmet and inside there’s room for your head and your hands if that’s your thing.

“It’s soothing cave-like interior shelters and isolates both your head and hands, perfect for a power nap,” the company said.

Hand-made in Spain, the helmet also folds flat making it great for long airport waits or train rides as well.

They’re available in Australia for about $132 here.

Here’s a refresher on Costanza’s sleeping under the desk moment.

