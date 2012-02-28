This Pigeon Hates Flying, So He Commutes To New York By Ferry

For many people, the ferry is the most economical and fastest way to commute from New Jersey to Manhattan.



The ferry makes so much sense that one pigeon has now been riding it instead of flying into the city for years.

According to a report on Gothamist, Tony the Pigeon rides the ferry to New York City from Weehawken everyday. It seems he decided that the ferry just made more sense for his particular schedule.

Gothamist reports that Tony hops on the ferry during rush hour and gets off to search for food once it reaches the dock. He repeats the journey for the evening commute.

It is unclear if Tony is a smart pigeon or just a very lazy one. Unfortunately, he could not be reached for comment.

Take a look at some video of him below (YouTube via Gothamist):

