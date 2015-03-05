This guy has made a business of secretly photographing marriage proposals

New York City-based photographer Vlad Leto has an interesting job. The Russian native makes his living sneaking around parks, hiding in bushes, and secretly photographing people’s most intimate moments. And they love him for it.

Leto is an “engagement photographer,” as he calls it. He is hired by future husbands or wives to photograph, from a distance, their marriage proposal. The photographs he takes capture the surprise and delight of the couples in their special moment for years to come.

Since he began, Leto has photographed couples all over New York City and the surrounding area, from parks and bridge to boats and hotels. “I can do it with my eyes closed,” he recently told The New York Times.

Leto shared a few of his favourite shots with us.

