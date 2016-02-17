This photographer has captured every Harry Potter fan's childhood dream

Photographer and teacher Anshu Agarwal has given a group of children living in a remote village in India a gift that Harry Potter fans around the world would love — the chance to play quidditch.

(For those who have been living under a rock for the past decade, Quidditch is the magical broomstick sport played in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter saga.)

Agarwal works with an Indian non-governmental organisation in the village of Kalap, in the Himalayas, teaching the local children English, and uses films such as those in the “Harry Potter” series to help the children understand the language.

FB Newswire has picked up the images in the series. See more below.

