This Photo Will Make Australians Hugely Proud Of The Country's Firefighters

Fire conditions in NSW have worsened this afternoon and are expected to continue to deteriorate over the coming days.

One man has been killed, almost 200 homes have been destroyed and the damage bill is already an estimated $30 million.

Firefighters continue to fight major blazes on the outskirts of Sydney, trying to save lives and property.

This morning, NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell tweeted this photo showing just how close fires came to destroying dozens of homes at Raymond Terrace.

Australians are proud of the work that firefighters do – this shows just how important and effective their work can be.

an example of how fire fighters efforts helped to save homes near Raymond Terrace pic.twitter.com/E3EpWdryRw — Barry O'Farrell (@barryofarrell) October 19, 2013





