Look At The 'Significant Cultural Damage' Caused By Italy's Earthquake

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Emilia-Romagna that hit Sunday has left families camping outside, fearful of collapsing buildings and aftershocks, the Guardian reports. 6 people have died.
While the earthquake seems to have mostly spared major cities, the damage it has wrought in villages is terrifyingly spectacular, destroying centuries-old buildings. “After an initial survey, damage to cultural patrimony appears significant,” Italy’s Culture Ministry said in a statement.
Below is Modenesi’s now ruined Towers of Finale Emilia:
Photo: Getty / Roberto Serra / Iguana Press
The town hall of Finale Emilia:
Photo: Getty / Roberto Serra / Iguana Press
The town hall of Sant’Agostino:
Photo: Getty / Roberto Serra / Iguana Press
