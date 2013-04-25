This Photo Shows How Much Politicians Care About The Long-Term Unemployment Crisis

Arguably, the plight of the long-term unemployed is the biggest economic issue facing the country. Even as the economy improves, a huge block of workers is becoming shut out of the work force. It’s a much bigger deal than the debt, or any other economic issue.



Here’s how much politicians care, via National Journal’s Niraj Chokshi:

Hearing on long-term unemployment kicks off with… *one* lawmaker in attendance. twitter.com/nirajc/status/… — Niraj Chokshi (@nirajc) April 24, 2013

