This Photo Shows How Insane It Gets On New Year's Eve In Sydney

The queue in Sydney at noon on December 31. Photo: Greg Peters @GPRUGBYCEO

Super Rugby CEO Greg Peters took this photo at noon on December 31 overlooking the Domain, where the queue for get a waterfront seat for tonight’s fireworks has already snaked back past the Art Gallery of NSW.

More than third of the city’s population – 1.6 million people – are expected to crowd around the harbour foreshore tonight to watch the fireworks.

NSW Police will have more than 3000 officers on patrol around the city as it prepares to welcome in 2015 with seven tonnes of fireworks, with a family show at 9pm and another at midnight.

More than 11,000 shells, 25,000 shooting comets and 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects will be used in the displays.

For the first time, two drones will be deployed about 300m above Sydney Harbour to capture footage of the midnight display as the fireworks launch from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House and barges on the water. The footage will feature on ABC’s TV broadcast and the Sydney NYE Telstra YouTube Show.

More infomation on Sydney’s New Year Eve is here.

In Melbourne, around 550,000 people are expected to join the festivities in the CBD.

