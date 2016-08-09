This photo of two volleyball players sums up what the Olympics are about

A picture taken during the Sunday women’s beach volleyball match between Egypt and Germany is going viral, with people saying it perfectly depicts what the Olympics are all about.

In the picture, 19-year-old Egyptian volleyball player Doaa Elghobashy (left) is seen squaring off against 21-year-old German player Kira Walkenhorst (right). Elgobashy was wearing a hijab, long pants and long sleeves, while Walkenhorst was wearing a bikini, Buzzfeed pointed out.

The contrast between the two women’s uniforms in the picture represents the best aspect of the Olympics. It demonstrates how the games are able to bring different cultures together, unifying them in their love of sports.

The picture was an instant hit online, particularly with Twitter users.

Egypt v Germany, Beach Volleyball. This is why we do the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/DT19Zm5ube

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 8, 2016

Great pic in O Globo. Egypt (left) v Germany in beach volleyball pic.twitter.com/JFXthAKNyX

— Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) August 8, 2016

After the match, which saw Germany win 21-12, 21-15, Elghobashy told the Associated Press that she was proud to be a part of Egypt’s first Olympic beach volleyball team, and that she never gave her uniform a second thought.

“I have worn the hijab for 10 years. It doesn’t keep me away from the things I love to do, and beach volleyball is one of them,” Elghobashy said.

