This Photo Of Phil Mickelson Desperately Looking For His Ball Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own Lousy Game

Phil Mickelson is not having a very good Open Championship so far.



He’s been hitting out of the rough all day, and he just went in again.

In fact, this time it was so bad, that he almost lost his ball in the tall, nasty stuff.

Then about a half dozen officials – plus world number one golfer, Luke Donald – came over and helped him find the thing.

Below, we’ve pasted a picture of that moment.

It will make you feel a lot better about your own lousy game.

(It also makes me feel better about taking free drops, aka “caddie balls,” when I know I hit the ball to a certain inbounds spot, but can’t find it. My rationale: If I had a half-dozen pros looking, I’m sure it would be found.)

Photo: ESPN

