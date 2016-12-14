This photo of Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights is simply magical

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights Lofoten, Norway on November 10, 2016. Photo: Emil Sollie and Mats Grimsaeth/Red Bull Content Pool.

While camped out on a beach in the Norwegian archipelago of Lofoten, Norway last month, Australian professional surfer Mick Fanning had the opportunity to surf under the Northern Lights.

After waiting a couple of days for the conditions to align, Fanning spent the night riding “surprisingly good” waves.

“But there was four to six minutes between sets [of waves] and in that time I was just staring up at the sky just screaming with excitement,” he told the ABC.

The photographers Emil Sollie and Mats Grimsaeth had been planning for the shot for two years.

The result speaks for itself.

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights Lofoten, Norway on November 10, 2016. Photo: Emil Sollie and Mats Grimsaeth/ Red Bull Content Pool.

It comes after a tumultuous 18 months for Fanning.

After fighting off a great white shark, and very near attack during the finals of the J-Bay Open of the Men’s Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour in South Africa in July, he was again chased from the water by a shark on the Tweed Coast in New South Wales in the same month.

Then in December, before competing for a fourth world surfing title at the Pipe Masters in Hawaii, Fanning learned his eldest brother, Peter, had died. And following that in February, Fanning announced he had separated from wife of eight years, Karissa Dalton.

He not competed since the World Surf League event in California in September, and has since decided to take a hiatus from professional surfing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.