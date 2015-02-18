This photo of Cindy Crawford has never been Photoshopped -- and now it's going viral

It’s not a secret that the majority of photos we see of models and celebrities have been digitally altered.

Whether a photo editor is using Photoshop to smooth out skin, remove a zit, or make an arm look thinner, it’s rare that we ever get to see the original photos; what the subjects look like before they’re made to look flawless.

Now, one such “before” picture of Cindy Crawford is making its way around the internet…and everyone is loving what they’re seeing.

This Un-Retouched Photo Of Cindy Crawford Has Gone Viral http://t.co/WXaOXwOoxW pic.twitter.com/NPIz6crudg

— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 16, 2015

The New York Post reports “The leaked photo from a December 2013 cover shoot for Marie Claire Mexico and Latin America shows the now 48-year-old beauty wearing a black cowboy hat, fur coat and matching black bra and bottoms.”

Marie Claire addressed the photo in a statement on its website:

An unretouched photo of Cindy Crawford has been circulating on Twitter this morning, revealing a body that defies expectations — it is real, it is honest, and it is gorgeous. … No matter where the photo came from, it’s an enlightenment — we’ve always known Crawford was beautiful, but seeing her like this only makes us love her more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.