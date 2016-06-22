This photo of a little girl practicing a lockdown drill is going viral

When Michigan mum Stacey Feeley saw her 3-year-old standing on the toilet, she snapped a photo. She thought the picture was funny and planned to send it to her husband.

But then she found out her daughter was practicing for a lockdown drill she had learned at preschool — specifically, a technique for hiding from attackers or shooters in a bathroom stall.

That chilling moment inspired Feeley to pen an impassioned Facebook post that’s since gone viral.

“Politicians — take a look. This is your children, your grandchildren, your great grand children and future generations to come,” she wrote. “They are barely 3 and they will hide in bathroom stalls standing on top of toilet seats.”

Feeley published the post just three days after a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history, and just one of 133 mass shootings that have happened so far in 2016.

“No one thinks gun control will be 100% crime control,” Feeley wrote. “But maybe, just maybe, it helps 1% or 2% or 50%? Who knows unless we try?”

Here’s the full post:

