This Photo Of A Bored Max Levchin At Yahoo's Awful Shareholder Meeting Says Everything You Need To Know About Awful Shareholder Meetings

Yahoo held its annual shareholder meeting today.
It was the first since Marissa Mayer became CEO in July 2012.
After a brief presentation on Yahoo’s latest products and its strategy going forward, Mayer and other top executives took questions.
They were all awful: rambling, off topic, and sometimes rude. One shareholder told Mayer she was good looking. Three others attacked her because she’s a Walmart board member.
Really, these types of meetings are awful. No wonder fewer late stage startups are going public these days.
This picture says it all:
