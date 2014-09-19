This Photo Is Europe's Worst Nightmare

The above photo was taken yesterday, but it’s not in Scotland

Instead it’s Barcelona, where pro-Catalonia campaigners are hoping that Scotland sets off a cascade of independence movements across Europe.

Catalonia is set for its own independence referendum on November 9, except it’s not legally sanctioned by the government in Madrid, and affect Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has threatened to stop it.

Regardless of what happens, these burgeoning independence movements, combined with the rise of anti-EU/Eurozone parties in France, Germany, and the UK are Europe’s worst nightmare.

