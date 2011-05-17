This Person Was The First Face Of Facebook

Photo: Stewf via Flickr

Back in 2004, Andrew McCollum designed Facebook’s first logo for his Harvard classmate, Mark Zuckerberg.We wondered who the mysterious face was, or if it was even a real person.



Indeed, it was.

The face is that of Al Pacino.

“Zuckerberg’s friend and classmate Andrew McCollum designed a logo using an image of Al Pacino he’d found online that he covered with a fog of ones and zeros—the elementary components of digital media,” writes David Kirkpatrick in The Facebook Effect.

