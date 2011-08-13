This Person Paid $70,000 To Take A Tour Of Facebook's Headquarters

Charitybuzz auctioned off a tour of Facebook’s Palo Alto headquarters, and someone bought it for $70,000.



Within the first week, there were 23 bidders at a price of $10,000.

On the final day, BetaBeat reports that the number jumped up $60,000.

The tour doesn’t guarantee that the winner will meet Mark Zuckerberg either!

Instead, the winner will “meet people who design Facebook’s most popular features” and they’ll “weave through 1,000 employees.”

While Charitybuzz won’t reveal who the high-rolling bidder is, they hinted that it’s a generous parent.

“Many of our bidders purchase items and experiences from charitybuzz as gifts for their children or family members, so maybe the winning bidder purchased this to share with a friend or family member of the ‘Facebook Generation,'” it told BeatBeat.

The winner could have just read Business Insider and toured Facebook’s headquarters for free.

At least the money is going to a good cause.

