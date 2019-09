Here’s how you know punditry and predictions are total BS.

This brief video shows Pat Robertson (!) correctly predicting the 2008 global recession, and oil going to $US150/barrel. If Pat Robertson can nail an economic call, that really just demonstrates how silly the whole thing is. (Great find by Eddy Elfenbein)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.